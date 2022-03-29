Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government tables first spring budget today

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2022 7:10 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to scrap all COVID-19 restrictions by March 21' Nova Scotia to scrap all COVID-19 restrictions by March 21
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced on Wednesday the government’s plan to remove all COVID-19 restrictions by March 21. He said that restrictions will slowly begin to ease, with all restrictions set to be lifted by March 21 as long as everything “stays the course.” – Feb 23, 2022

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives are to present their first budget today since taking office, and the government has signalled it will be in deficit.

The Tories are expected to spend heavily on the province’s ailing health-care system – a promise the party made during last summer’s election campaign.

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster has said there will also be money included for affordable housing and long-term care in the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Read more: Houston government pass several key bills but can’t escape controversy during fall session

MacMaster said in December that the province had a surplus of $108 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year, compared with the $553-million deficit estimated in last March’s spring budget by the former Liberal government.

The improvement was credited to one-time tax revenue boosts and to a stronger-than-expected economy due to the province’s response to COVID-19.

However, Premier Tim Houston warned last week to expect “significant deficits for a couple of years,” adding that his government’s initial budget would be “consistent with that messaging.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
