Maidstone RCMP seeks public’s help in finding missing man

Maidstone RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 52-year-old man last seen on Friday afternoon in the North Battleford, Sask., area.

Dylan Leslie William Hoffman was reported missing by his family. An RCMP release said Hoffman has health concerns that may make him appear disoriented or confused.

Hoffman was last seen at a business in the 900 block of 102 Street B, North in North Battleford on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Hoffman has blue eyes, short brown hair, is average build and has a small batman tattoo on his left shoulder. He was last seen wearing a black-grey jacket with no winter lining, black pants, work boots and a black toque.

Hoffman is from Paynton, Sask., but investigators believe he may be in the North Battleford area.

Anyone who finds Hoffman or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800 or North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720.