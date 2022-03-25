U of L not offering tuition refund for transferring students ‘feels like a slap in the face’: students

Send this page to someone via email

Once she completes this semester at the University of Lethbridge, archeology and geography student Reiley Folvik is transferring to the University of Calgary to continue her studies.

And for that reason, she’s not benefitting from a tuition credit announced after the recent U of L work stoppage.

The university is offering 20 per cent tuition refunds to graduating students and a tuition credit of the same percentage for those returning to the school next year.

But as a transferring student, Folvik isn’t receiving a penny.

“If nobody was getting anything, I wouldn’t be upset about it,” Folvik said.

"It's just the fact that I'm being left out when I still went through the strike, same as everybody else."

“It just kind of feels like a slap in the face to say ‘no, you’re leaving and you don’t get anything back,’ even though I’m continuing with this semester as well as everyone else who’s receiving the credit or the refund,” said Emily McComber, who is also transferring after the semester.

McComber has sent emails to school administration, including president Mike Mahon, asking why transfer students aren’t eligible for a refund.

“I have yet to receive any reply from them at all,” McComber said. “It’s kind of frustrating because we just want to know why this is happening and what their justification is and they’re not even willing to reply to us.”

“That’s kind of like forcing the students to stay at the university so they can get this (tuition) money,” Folvik said.

"I think it's kind of unethical to try and like, bribe your students to stay."

Global News asked the U of L how the decision regarding tuition breaks was made, but the statement we received did not address our financial question related to transferring students.

Instead, it talks about educational credits reading in part,” non-graduating students who are leaving the university will receive full credit for completed courses.”

“Transferability of credits to other institutions has not been impacted by the labour disruption,” the statement continues.

But for students like McComber, that was never the issue and they feel they simply aren’t getting a fair deal.

“I just really hope they consider everyone,” McComber said.

"So far during this whole situation it doesn't seem like they've had the students in mind when making decisions."