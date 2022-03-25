Menu

Health

Ontario government announces $13.6 million in funding for Waterloo hospitals

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 3:27 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford says he doesn’t think Ontario removed mask mandate too quickly' COVID-19: Ford says he doesn’t think Ontario removed mask mandate too quickly
Asked if he believes the Ontario government removed the mask mandate and reopened too quickly due to rising COVID-19 wastewater levels, Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t think so, adding that he is following the advice of Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore and that the health-care system is “stronger and more stable.”

The Ontario government says it is providing over $13.6 million to hospitals in the Region of Waterloo to reimburse the lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris made the announcement on Friday which will see $8.1 million for Grand River Hospital, $2.5 million for St. Mary’s General hospital and $2.9 million for Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Read more: Doug Ford says Ontario prepared to handle an increase in COVID cases, hospitalizations

“Our hospitals and health-care professionals have been at the front lines, battling the pandemic with the utmost dedication to caring for and protecting our most vulnerable individuals,” Harris said.

“The Ontario Government is committed to supporting our hospitals through and beyond the challenges of the past two years. Today’s funding announcement is an important step to financial recovery and to ensuring future stability for hospitals in Waterloo Region.”

The funding is coming out of the province’s $572.3-million pot that has been earmarked for hospitals across Ontario to help address any fiscal challenges.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces $29.1M in funding for new hospital campus in Ottawa' Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces $29.1M in funding for new hospital campus in Ottawa
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces $29.1M in funding for new hospital campus in Ottawa

St. Mary’s president Lee Fairclough, who also serves as the regional hospital lead for the COVID-19 response, said redeploying staff to other hospitals, vaccine clinics and care homes meant reducing certain services.

“That resulted in financial pressures for hospitals,” he said.

Read more: Ottawa pledging $2B for pandemic surgery delays, warns universal health care ‘at risk’

“Investments such as this will help us to bridge this financial gap created throughout the pandemic and help us focus on our own recovery so we can help patients with theirs.”

Global News has reached out to Guelph General Hospital to find out how much funding it has received.

