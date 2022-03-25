Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he attempts to ferry refugees to safety

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2022 12:42 pm
Lex Brukovskiy is pictured as he takes refuge in a bomb shelter in the city of Chernihiv, Ukraine, in an undated handout photo. Brukovskiy, a Canadian lobster fisherman, who is attempting to drive Ukrainian war refugees to safety, says Russian shelling of roads around the city of Chernihiv has kept him trapped for three days as food and water is gradually diminishing. View image in full screen
Lex Brukovskiy is pictured as he takes refuge in a bomb shelter in the city of Chernihiv, Ukraine, in an undated handout photo. Brukovskiy, a Canadian lobster fisherman, who is attempting to drive Ukrainian war refugees to safety, says Russian shelling of roads around the city of Chernihiv has kept him trapped for three days as food and water is gradually diminishing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lex Brukovskiy, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A Canadian lobster fisherman attempting to drive Ukrainian war refugees to safety says the Russian shelling of Chernihiv has trapped him in the city for three days as food and water supplies decrease.

Speaking from a bomb shelter in the badly damaged northern city, Lex Brukovskiy says he feels the shelling is a “dirty” tactic targeting innocent people trying to escape the conflict.

He is driving a van with about a dozen passengers, including women, children and the elderly, that is part of a humanitarian convoy trying to ferry refugees to safety in the western part of the country.

Read more: N.S. fisherman returns to Ukraine to provide aid and transportation to refugees

Brukovskiy told The Canadian Press there is a limited supply of food and water and the heating and electricity doesn’t work.

Story continues below advertisement

He says shelling has destroyed a bridge that crossed a river leading out of Chernihiv, adding that other routes fill up rapidly with convoys of refugees attempting to flee whenever the shelling briefly subsides.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine asks for additional Western assistance' Ukraine asks for additional Western assistance
Ukraine asks for additional Western assistance

The lobster harvester raised money for humanitarian aid and left his fishing boat in Meteghan, N.S., two weeks ago to come to Ukraine _ a country where he spent his childhood and where most of his family lives.

Trending Stories

He said the situation for refugees in the city is growing increasingly desperate after a month of attacks.

“We’re stuck. We don’t know what to do,” he said in an interview. “We’re hoping for the best. We’re hoping somebody will negotiate some kind of corridor for us, or send some military to help us get out.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Gala evening being held in support of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine' Gala evening being held in support of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagUkraine war tagRussia Ukraine conflict tagRussian Invasion tagUkrainian refugees tagCanadian in Ukraine tagcanadian fisherman in ukraine tagnova scotia fisherman in ukraine tagnova scotian in ukraine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers