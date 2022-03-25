RCMP nab alleged thief after finding stolen off-road vehicles in RM of Lac du Bonnet

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have made an arrest after recovering four off-road vehicles in the RM of Lac du Bonnet that had been reported stolen.

Police say they searched a residence in the area Monday and found two side-by-sides along with two snowmobiles that had been reported stolen from Winnipeg and Steinbach.

43-year-old David Wagner from Lac du Bonnet has been arrested and charged with four counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The investigation continues.

View image in full screen The stolen side-by-sides recovered by RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

