Crime

RCMP nab alleged thief after finding stolen off-road vehicles in RM of Lac du Bonnet

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 12:06 am
RCMP recovered a pair of stolen snowmobiles in the RM of Lac du Bonnet. View image in full screen
RCMP recovered a pair of stolen snowmobiles in the RM of Lac du Bonnet. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP have made an arrest after recovering four off-road vehicles in the RM of Lac du Bonnet that had been reported stolen.

Police say they searched a residence in the area Monday and found two side-by-sides along with two snowmobiles that had been reported stolen from Winnipeg and Steinbach.

RELATED: Missing power tools? RCMP discover hundreds stolen from multiple sites

43-year-old David Wagner from Lac du Bonnet has been arrested and charged with four counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The investigation continues.

The stolen side-by-sides recovered by RCMP. View image in full screen
The stolen side-by-sides recovered by RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

 

Crime tagRCMP tagTheft tagRobbery tagSnowmobiles tagSide by Side tagRM of Lac du Bonnet tag

