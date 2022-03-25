RCMP nab alleged thief after finding stolen off-road vehicles in RM of Lac du Bonnet

RCMP have made an arrest after recovering four off-road vehicles in the RM of Lac du Bonnet that had been reported stolen.
Police say they searched a residence in the area Monday and found two side-by-sides along with two snowmobiles that had been reported stolen from Winnipeg and Steinbach.
43-year-old David Wagner from Lac du Bonnet has been arrested and charged with four counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.
The investigation continues.
