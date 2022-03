Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing 12-year-old girl.

An alert issued Thursday says Serena Flett was last seen March 16 in the Fort Richmond area of the city.

Serena Flett, 12. Winnipeg police handout

Flett is 5’2″ tall with a thin build. She has long brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.