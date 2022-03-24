Menu

Canada

Canada to restart exports of P.E.I. potatoes to United States

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2022 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'French fry fungi: PEI potato exports to the U.S. banned due to potato warts' French fry fungi: PEI potato exports to the U.S. banned due to potato warts
WATCH ABOVE: French fry fungi: PEI potato exports to the U.S. banned due to potato warts – Nov 22, 2021

Exports of potatoes from Prince Edward Island will soon be able to resume to the United States, months after Canada suspended shipments because of the detection of potato wart in fields on the Island.

The United States Department of Agriculture issued a news release today stating the two countries have reached an understanding.

Trending Stories

Read more: No more potato wart found in P.E.I., Canadian Food Inspection Agency says

The USDA says exports of P.E.I. table-stock potatoes can resume under certain conditions, including that potatoes shipped to the U.S. come only from fields not known to be infested with potato wart.

More coming…

© 2022 The Canadian Press
