Guard charged with sex assault on prisoner at Little Grand Rapids RCMP detachment

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have charged a cell guard at the Little Grand Rapids RCMP detachment with sexually assaulting a prisoner.

Police say a woman who was being held overnight at the detachment reported she’d been sexually assaulted by a male guard Sunday morning.

Investigators say a 54-year-old civilian who had been contracted to guard cells had been working the night shift when he offered the 39-year-old woman alcohol before touching her inappropriately several times.

The man was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Monday.

Contracted civilian cell guard Donald James Fraser, 54, is charged with Sexual Assault after investigation revealed he entered a #rcmpmb cell in Little Grand Rapids Detachment & inappropriately touched a 39yo female. He has been released pending a court appearance. pic.twitter.com/3blMuqvRAL — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 24, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

He’s scheduled to appear in court July 27.

In a release Thursday, RCMP said guards are only allowed to enter a cell without an RCMP officer present under “exigent circumstances.”

Read more: Evacuations continue for northeast Manitoba First Nations communities

They say no officer was present when the accused entered the woman’s cell.

Little Grand Rapids detachment has five cells and two were occupied at the time of the incident, police say.