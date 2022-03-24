Menu

Crime

Guard charged with sex assault on prisoner at Little Grand Rapids RCMP detachment

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 1:51 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
RCMP have charged a civilian cell guard at the Little Grand Rapids RCMP detachment with sexually assaulting a prisoner. Global News

Manitoba RCMP have charged a cell guard at the Little Grand Rapids RCMP detachment with sexually assaulting a prisoner.

Police say a woman who was being held overnight at the detachment reported she’d been sexually assaulted by a male guard Sunday morning.

Read more: Manitoba First Nations chief charged with luring, sexual assault after alleged texts with teen girl

Investigators say a 54-year-old civilian who had been contracted to guard cells had been working the night shift when he offered the 39-year-old woman alcohol before touching her inappropriately several times.

The man was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s scheduled to appear in court July 27.

Trending Stories

In a release Thursday, RCMP said guards are only allowed to enter a cell without an RCMP officer present under “exigent circumstances.”

Read more: Evacuations continue for northeast Manitoba First Nations communities

They say no officer was present when the accused entered the woman’s cell.

Little Grand Rapids detachment has five cells and two were occupied at the time of the incident, police say.

