Gananoque, Ont. police charge man with possession of stolen property after traffic stop

Gananoque, Ont., police have arrested and charged a man in relation to a stolen vehicle.

Police made a traffic stop in the early morning hours Tuesday after they say a vehicle failed to stop for a red light.

After investigating further, police found that the vehicle they stopped had been reported stolen.

They also found that the driver was prohibited to drive and was on an active probation order.

As a result, police arrested and charged a 43-year-old man with possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited and breach of probation order.

The man has a court date set for April.

