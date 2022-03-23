Menu

Canada

Gananoque, Ont. police charge man with possession of stolen property after traffic stop

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 7:59 pm
A 43-year-old man is facing charges after a traffic stop by Gananoque Police revealed the vehicle he was driving was stolen.
A 43-year-old man is facing charges after a traffic stop by Gananoque Police revealed the vehicle he was driving was stolen. Gananoque Police Service / Facebook

Gananoque, Ont., police have arrested and charged a man in relation to a stolen vehicle.

Police made a traffic stop in the early morning hours Tuesday after they say a vehicle failed to stop for a red light.

Read more: Kingston man arrested in Gananoque on crystal meth trafficking charge

After investigating further, police found that the vehicle they stopped had been reported stolen.

They also found that the driver was prohibited to drive and was on an active probation order.

Read more: Another man charged after Gananoque Pride crosswalk vandalized for 2nd time

As a result, police arrested and charged a 43-year-old man with possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited and breach of probation order.

The man has a court date set for April.

