Annual paving will see 10.5 km of roads resurfaced this year, says City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna says 10.5 km of roads will be resurfaced this year.

The city says its annual pavement management program has a budget of $3.5 million this year, and that 18 roads and intersections will undergo resurfacing in 2022.

“Every year, the city works to compile a list of roads needing to be repaved that coordinate with other city projects like utilities, parks and development,” said Kristel Dodoro, a design technician with the city.

This year’s areas include Suther Avenue, from Burtch Road to Highway 97, and the Ellis Street and Clement Avenue intersection.

Below are this year’s repaving projects:

Ellis Street and Clement Avenue intersection

and intersection Burtch Road: from Sutherland Avenue to Springfield Road

from Sutherland Avenue to Springfield Road Sutherland Avenue: from Burtch Road to Highway 97

from Burtch Road to Highway 97 Stewart Road West: from Crawford Road to South Perimeter Road

from Crawford Road to South Perimeter Road Crawford Road: from Stewart Road West to Parkridge Drive

from Stewart Road West to Parkridge Drive Glenmore Road: from 110 metres north of Begbie Road to John Hindle Drive

from 110 metres north of Begbie Road to John Hindle Drive Gordon Drive: from 290 metres north of Lequime Road to south of Paret Road

from 290 metres north of Lequime Road to south of Paret Road Kane Road: from Glenmore Road North to Valley Road

from Glenmore Road North to Valley Road Ballou Road: from Moubray Road to Dallas Road

from Moubray Road to Dallas Road Abbott Street: from Wardlaw Avenue to Groves Avenue

from Wardlaw Avenue to Groves Avenue Chute Lake Road: from Quilchena Drive to South Crescent

from Quilchena Drive to South Crescent Lake Street: from Chute Lake Road to Curfew Drive

from Chute Lake Road to Curfew Drive Curfew Drive: from Lark Street to Curfew Drive (south half only)

from Lark Street to Curfew Drive (south half only) Sutherland Avenue: from Ethel Street to Lequime Street

from Ethel Street to Lequime Street Abbott Street: from Rose Avenue to south of Birch Avenue

from Rose Avenue to south of Birch Avenue Lester Road: from Leathead Road to Houghton Road

from Leathead Road to Houghton Road Houghton Road / McIntosh Road: from Hollywood Road to Rutland Road

Dodoro said work can include everything from operations maintenance and drainage improvements to bike lanes and new paint.

The city said monitoring and testing help identify and prioritize sections that require updating.

“By regularly maintaining the infrastructure of our roads is protected, and the need for mass replacement is avoided,” said the city.

The city says work — including sweeping, sealing cracks, flushing and minor shoulder repairs — has already started on some road segments. Residents will be notified when resurfacing work is to begin in their area.

