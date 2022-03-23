Central Okanagan residents encouraged to clean up their streets

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is encouraging residents to do some light spring cleaning in their own neighborhoods.

The local Waste Reduction Office said community clean-up month kicks off April 1 and they are offering to help by supplying gear such as gloves and bags to participants.

Once the clean-up is complete, the Waste Reduction Office can also arrange to have the trash collected picked up.

Waste Reduction facilitator Rae Stewart said thousands of families, groups and organizations have volunteered for this event over the last 20 years, a showcase of the dedication and spirit of Central Okanagan residents.

“It’s so easy to make an impact in your own neighborhood, just head outdoors for a few hours or less, whatever you have time for, and do a spring blitz,” Stewart said. “Pick up litter, sweep a sidewalk, any small act can really make a difference. You know what they say, many hands make light work.”

People who go out to pick up litter are encouraged to post a picture of their group or litter-filled bags on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #RDCOcleanup22. Those who do will be entered into a draw for a $75 gift certificate at the end of the month.

Anyone who would like to arrange their own event can contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office by emailing recycle@rdco.com or call 250-469-6250.

