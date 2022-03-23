Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Central Okanagan residents encouraged to clean up their streets

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 1:37 pm
FILE. A city worker cleans up garbage left behind at Ashbridge's Bay beach. View image in full screen
FILE. A city worker cleans up garbage left behind at Ashbridge's Bay beach. Phil Fraboni / Global News

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is encouraging residents to do some light spring cleaning in their own neighborhoods.

The local Waste Reduction Office said community clean-up month kicks off April 1 and they are offering to help by supplying gear such as gloves and bags to participants.

Once the clean-up is complete, the Waste Reduction Office can also arrange to have the trash collected picked up.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s North Coast gets cleaned-up and suffering communities and industries get help surviving' B.C.’s North Coast gets cleaned-up and suffering communities and industries get help surviving
B.C.’s North Coast gets cleaned-up and suffering communities and industries get help surviving – May 31, 2021

Waste Reduction facilitator Rae Stewart said thousands of families, groups and organizations have volunteered for this event over the last 20 years, a showcase of the dedication and spirit of Central Okanagan residents.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Microplastics found in Okanagan Lake, researchers say

“It’s so easy to make an impact in your own neighborhood, just head outdoors for a few hours or less, whatever you have time for, and do a spring blitz,” Stewart said. “Pick up litter, sweep a sidewalk, any small act can really make a difference. You know what they say, many hands make light work.”

Click to play video: 'Volunteer diver pulls trash from B.C. lake' Volunteer diver pulls trash from B.C. lake
Volunteer diver pulls trash from B.C. lake – Feb 16, 2021

People who go out to pick up litter are encouraged to post a picture of their group or litter-filled bags on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #RDCOcleanup22. Those who do will be entered into a draw for a $75 gift certificate at the end of the month.

Anyone who would like to arrange their own event can contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office by emailing recycle@rdco.com or call 250-469-6250.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
central okanagan tagLitter tagregional district of central okanagan tagcommunity clean-up tag#RDCOcleanup22 tagWaste Reduction facilitator Rae Stewart tagWaste Reduction Office Waste Reduction Office tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers