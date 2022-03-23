Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Travel into Canada was up in January. But it was still below pre-pandemic levels

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2022 11:25 am
Click to play video: 'Canada dropping pre-entry COVID-19 test as of April 1' Canada dropping pre-entry COVID-19 test as of April 1
The federal government is making it a little easier for those planning to travel. Announcing a pre-entry COVID-19 test will no longer be required for fully vaccinated travelers as of next month. As Richard Zussman reports, it's a welcome change for the hard hit tourism industry.

Statistics Canada says the number of people travelling to Canada in January was up from a year earlier, but remained a fraction of where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency says the number of trips by U.S. residents to Canada in January was 218,600, up from 86,500 a year earlier, but well short of the 1.2 million in January 2020.

The number of residents of countries other than the U.S. arriving in Canada in January totalled 79,700, up from 34,500 in January 2021, however that total was nearly 365,600 in January 2020.

Read more: Canada’s travel rules just changed. What’s new, and what’s the same?

Statistics Canada says Canadian residents returned from 690,200 trips to the United States in January, up from 265,000 a year earlier, but down from the 3.1 million trips in January 2020.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The number of Canadian residents returning from visiting overseas totalled 463,700 in January, up from 160,500 in January 2021, but down from 1.4 million in January 2020.

As COVID-19 cases surged at the end of last year, Ottawa advised Canadians on Dec. 15 to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada. And, on Dec. 21, required all travellers entering Canada to provide a negative COVID-19 molecular test.

Click to play video: 'Travel industry, tourists welcome elimination of COVID-19 testing to enter Canada' Travel industry, tourists welcome elimination of COVID-19 testing to enter Canada
Travel industry, tourists welcome elimination of COVID-19 testing to enter Canada
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Travel tagCOVID news tagCanada News tagCanada travel rules tagtravel Canada tagtravel covid tagTravel News tagIs It Safe To Travel tagtravel january canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers