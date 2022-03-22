Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Work to identify victims of fatal crash in east Hamilton involves ‘challenges’: police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted March 22, 2022 4:58 pm
A makeshift memorial of flowers taped to the pole that was the scene of a fatal crash in east Hamilton that killed four people. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are still trying to identify the four people who were killed in a horrific crash just east of Gage Park over the weekend. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton police are continuing to work to identify the four people killed in a horrific crash in the east end of the city over the weekend.

Investigators say it happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday at the corner of Main and King streets when a stolen 2004 Toyota Prius lost control, smashed into a pole and burst into flames next to the Pizza Pizza.

The male driver and three people standing nearby were killed, while a fourth pedestrian was injured by debris caused by the collision.

In an email Tuesday afternoon, Hamilton police media relations Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said the nature of the crash involves “both investigative and forensic time challenges.”

Read more: 4 dead after morning collision with stolen vehicle in East Hamilton: police

Story continues below advertisement

“There are elements of this investigation that take time and need to be processed through the Ontario forensic pathology unit and we continue to work with them closely to confirm positive identity,” wrote Ernst.

She added that the victims’ identities may only be released at the discretion of family members, who may not want that information to be public.

Trending Stories
The crash at the intersection of King and Main Streets killed four people, including two maintenance workers contracted by Pizza Pizza. View image in full screen
The crash at the intersection of King and Main Streets killed four people, including two maintenance workers contracted by Pizza Pizza. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

A spokesperson for Pizza Pizza confirmed to Global News on Monday that two of the people who were killed were contracted to perform maintenance on equipment inside the restaurant.

“We are shocked and saddened at the events that took place in Hamilton early Saturday morning,” wrote Adrian Fuoco, vice president of marketing for Pizza Pizza Limited. “This is a tragic loss of life and we offer our sincere condolences to the families of all impacted.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hamilton man dead after small plane crash near Brantford airport

It’s not clear how or why the driver of the vehicle lost control, and Ernst said no factors have been eliminated as possible causes.

She also said the vehicle had been stolen from the area of Barton and Kenilworth.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate what happened.

They’re asking any witnesses, or anyone who might have footage of the crash, to call them at 905-546-4753, 905-546-4755, or anonymously submit a tip through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagFatal Crash tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagHamilton fatal crash tagkrista-lee ernst taghamilton pizza pizza crash tagpizza pizza crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers