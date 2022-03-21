Toronto Public Library’s St. Lawrence branch to relocate to new, larger location

“The current St. Lawrence Branch at 171 Front St. E. is 4,833 square feet,” the release reads. “The relocation and significant expansion of the branch will allow for delivery of important services to residents in the St. Lawrence area, and help TPL achieve many of its strategic priorities – in particular, creating accessible, inclusive public spaces that are flexible and sustainable, and provide opportunities for residents to come together in a welcoming environment.”
Vickery Bowles, a city librarian, said TPL is “thrilled that this new district branch will better serve the changing needs of the growing St. Lawrence community, with better access to inclusive, welcoming spaces and expanding programs and services.”
“We’re looking forward to consulting with the community and our partners as we plan for this vibrant new space where Torontonians can come together in their neighbourhood to work, learn and relax,” Bowles said.
Vic Gupta, CEO of CreateTo, called the announcement “great news for the library and the community.”
