Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Wet week for southern Manitoba, but ‘significant’ snow called off, meteorologist says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 10:40 am
Click to play video: 'March 21 Weather Update with Kahla Evans' March 21 Weather Update with Kahla Evans
Looking at a bit of a spring storm as we get through today and tonight. Here’s Weather Specialist Kahla Evans with details on what we can expect.

It might be a miserable day in southern Manitoba, as rain and then snow move through the region, but Environment and Climate Change Canada said the significant amounts of snow expected last week aren’t really going to pan out.

Meteorologist Kyle McAulay told 680 CJOB’s The Start that it’s already raining in spots and the region can expect five to 10 millimetres before it changes to freezing drizzle and/or snow later Monday night. Overnight, the area might see two to four centimetres of precipitation.

“In the south here, it’s a little bit warmer than was initially expected, so we expect to see a little bit more rain than snow, for sure,” he said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Potentially significant’ rain-snow mixture heading to southern Manitoba

McAulay said most of the week should be a little nicer, before a possible return to rain and snow again as we approach the weekend.

“Thursday is a pretty nice day, it looks like, in the mid-single digits, but Friday there’s a cold front coming through, and again a bit of mixed precipitation.

Some precipitation will start off as rain and shift into snow as the cold front comes through the area, he said. “It looks like some snow should be falling on Friday, and some strong winds too.”

The agency expects winds at around 40 km/h, gusting to around 60 km/h, and “maybe some blowing snow, too,” he added.

Click to play video: 'City crews clearing up melting snow' City crews clearing up melting snow
City crews clearing up melting snow

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagSnow tagRain tagWinnipeg weather tagEnvironment and Climate Change Canada tagSpring weather tagwinnipeg spring tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers