Wet week for southern Manitoba, but ‘significant’ snow called off, meteorologist says

It might be a miserable day in southern Manitoba, as rain and then snow move through the region, but Environment and Climate Change Canada said the significant amounts of snow expected last week aren’t really going to pan out.

Meteorologist Kyle McAulay told 680 CJOB’s The Start that it’s already raining in spots and the region can expect five to 10 millimetres before it changes to freezing drizzle and/or snow later Monday night. Overnight, the area might see two to four centimetres of precipitation.

“In the south here, it’s a little bit warmer than was initially expected, so we expect to see a little bit more rain than snow, for sure,” he said.

McAulay said most of the week should be a little nicer, before a possible return to rain and snow again as we approach the weekend.

“Thursday is a pretty nice day, it looks like, in the mid-single digits, but Friday there’s a cold front coming through, and again a bit of mixed precipitation.

Some precipitation will start off as rain and shift into snow as the cold front comes through the area, he said. “It looks like some snow should be falling on Friday, and some strong winds too.”

The agency expects winds at around 40 km/h, gusting to around 60 km/h, and “maybe some blowing snow, too,” he added.

