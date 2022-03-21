No injuries reported after CN train derails in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

CN Rail is investigating after a train carrying solid sulfur derailed at the Mosquito Creek Marina entrance in North Vancouver.

The company confirmed at least two cars derailed upright off the tracks around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday.

No injuries, fires, or road closures were reported at the site.

However, CN said a leak of solid sulfur was contained to company property.

“It will be some time before they will be able to right those trains,” North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries said.

“I believe they are going to have to have a train do that sometime on Monday.”

The cause is not yet known.