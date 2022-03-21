Menu

Canada

No injuries reported after CN train derails in North Vancouver

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 12:32 pm
No fires or injuries were reported after two CN Rail train cars derailed in North Vancouver on March 20, 2022. View image in full screen
No fires or injuries were reported after two CN Rail train cars derailed in North Vancouver on March 20, 2022. Ginger Gosnell-Myers

CN Rail is investigating after a train carrying solid sulfur derailed at the Mosquito Creek Marina entrance in North Vancouver.

The company confirmed at least two cars derailed upright off the tracks around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Investigation launched after massive train derailment near Hope' Investigation launched after massive train derailment near Hope
Investigation launched after massive train derailment near Hope – Sep 14, 2020

No injuries, fires, or road closures were reported at the site.

Trending Stories
However, CN said a leak of solid sulfur was contained to company property.

“It will be some time before they will be able to right those trains,” North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries said.

“I believe they are going to have to have a train do that sometime on Monday.”

The cause is not yet known.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
