Weather

‘Potentially significant’ rain-snow mixture heading to southern Manitoba

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 20, 2022 1:21 pm
Environment Canada says a rain-snow system is expected to arrive in the Red River Valley sometime between Monday and Tuesday, bringing with it 15 to 25 mm of precipitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says a rain-snow system is expected to arrive in the Red River Valley sometime between Monday and Tuesday, bringing with it 15 to 25 mm of precipitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

A large portion of south-central and eastern Manitoba was issued a weather statement by Environment Canada Sunday morning, with “potentially significant” amounts of rain and snow expected.

The statement for the Red River Valley east to the Ontario border includes Portage la Prairie to the west and extends as far north as Grand Rapids and Poplar River.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system is expected to move into the area Monday and Tuesday, bringing precipitation first in the form of rain before switching to snow.

Read more: More snow coming in Manitoba, but may not be enough for farmers

“The timing of this rain-to-snow changeover is highly uncertain, so rainfall and snowfall amounts are highly uncertain,” the statement reads.

“What is more certain is that 15 to 25 mm of liquid is likely to fall over the Red River Valley and points east.”

Environment Canada says areas around and east of Winnipeg will see between five to 10 mm of rain and 10-15 mm of snow.

Areas west of the city are expected to see less.

The precipitation is forecast to move from the region Tuesday evening.

Anyone who witnesses severe weather is reminded they can make a report by emailing MBstorm@ec.gc.ca.

Click to play video: 'Spring starts Sunday: March 18 Manitoba weather outlook' Spring starts Sunday: March 18 Manitoba weather outlook
Spring starts Sunday: March 18 Manitoba weather outlook
