World

Six people killed in southern Belgium after car slams into carnival crowd

By Raf Casert The Associated Press
Posted March 20, 2022 8:30 am
People walk near a gymnasium where witnesses and relatives of victims are received near the site where a car crashed into a crowd of early morning carnival-goers killing four people and injuring 12 people seriously in Strepy-Bracquegnies, on March 20, 2022. View image in full screen
People walk near a gymnasium where witnesses and relatives of victims are received near the site where a car crashed into a crowd of early morning carnival-goers killing four people and injuring 12 people seriously in Strepy-Bracquegnies, on March 20, 2022. Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

A car slammed at high speed into carnival revelers in a small town in southern Belgium early Sunday, killing six people and leaving 10 more with life-threatening injuries. Several dozen were more lightly injured.

“What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy,” said Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

Read more: Dozens injured in Germany after car drives into carnival: police

The prosecutor’s office said that in the early stages of the investigation there were no elements to suspect a terror motive, and two locals in their thirties were arrested at the scene in Strepy-Bracquegnies, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Brussels.

In an age-old tradition, carnival revelers had gathered at dawn, intending to pick up others at their homes along the way, to finally hold their famous festivity again after it was banned for the past two years to counter the spread of COVID-19. Some dressed in colorful garb with bells attached, walking behind the beat of drums. It was supposed to be a day of deliverance.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, said mayor Jacques Gobert, “what happened turned it into a national catastrophe.”

More than 150 people of all ages had gathered around 5 a.m. and were standing in a thick crowd along a long, straight road.

Trending Stories

Suddenly, “a car drove from the back at high speed. And we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed,” Gobert said.

The driver and a second person were arrested when their car came to a halt a few hundred meters further on.

Gilles in Strepy-Bracquegnies city center before the end of the festivities following a drama earlier today, as a car ran into a group of carnivalists in Strepy-Bracquegnies, near La Louviere (Hainaut), Sunday 20 March 2022. View image in full screen
Gilles in Strepy-Bracquegnies city center before the end of the festivities following a drama earlier today, as a car ran into a group of carnivalists in Strepy-Bracquegnies, near La Louviere (Hainaut), Sunday 20 March 2022. Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Since Belgium was hit with twin terror attacks in Brussels and Zaventem that killed 32 civilians six years ago, thoughts of a terror motive are never far away.

But prosecutor Damien Verheyen said “there is no element in the investigation at this time that allows me to consider that the motivations of the two could have been terror related.”

Story continues below advertisement

The prosecutor’s office also denied media reports that the crash may have been caused by a car that was being chased by police.

King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo were expected in Strepy-Bracquegnies later Sunday to express support for the families and victims.

Carnival is extremely popular in the area and the nearby version in Binche has even been declared UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
