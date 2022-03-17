SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Chinese foreign ministry meets with Russian ambassador to China

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 17, 2022 9:51 pm
A Chinese foreign ministry official met with Russia‘s ambassador to China on March 17 to exchange views on bilateral relations, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Read more: Chinese military aid to Russia would strengthen invasion effort of Ukraine, experts say

Cheng Guoping, Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Affairs at China’s foreign ministry, met with Andrey Denisov of Russia and exchanged views on bilateral counter-terrorism and security cooperation, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Albee Zhang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

© 2022 Reuters
