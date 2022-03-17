Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police seize firearms, explosives during execution of search warrant

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 6:32 pm
Saskatoon Police said during a search investigators found a “pipe bomb” explosive incendiary device. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police said during a search investigators found a “pipe bomb” explosive incendiary device. Saskatoon Police / Supplied

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Crime Reduction Team (CRT) seized a number of items during the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday, including a pipe bomb and ammunition.

According to a release, the SPS Tactical Support Unit executed a warrant in the 200 block of Fairmont Drive at 9:15 p.m.

Read more: Burnt body of missing woman Taya Sinclair found in Prince Albert, Sask.

A 41-year-old woman and two men, ages 31 and 63, were arrested without further incident.

SPS said during a search investigators found a “pipe bomb” explosive incendiary device.

The SPS Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to take control of the device safely, according to the release.

The release said CRT investigators also seized $160 cash, a rifle with ammunition, one shotgun with ammunition, 32 grams of powdered cocaine, various other ammunition and ballistic soft body armour.

Read more: Third suspect sought by Saskatoon police in historical homicide investigation

All three people are facing a number of charges related to firearms, ammunition, possession of an explosive device and drug-related offences.

