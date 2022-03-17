Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver, 14, charged after vehicle clocked going 209 km/h in an 80 zone near Windsor, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 17, 2022 11:57 am
opp patch View image in full screen
FILE. The Canadian Press file

Essex County OPP say a 14-year-old has been charged after a vehicle was clocked going more than twice the speed limit on a county road in Lakeshore, Ont., east of Windsor.

Officers say they clocked a Chevrolet Camaro going 209 km/hour on County Road 22 near Wallace Line, just east of Patillo Road, at 1:40 a.m. Thursday. The speed limit on County Road 22 is 80 km/hour.

Read more: Belleville, Ont. woman leads police on chase before striking cement pole

Police say the driver was just 14 years old and the two passengers in the vehicle were both 13 years old.

Trending Stories

“Speeding is classified as one of the ‘Big Four’ road fatality categories, along with impaired driving, distracted driving and not utilizing a seatbelt,” Staff Sgt. Jamie Smith said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The inexperience of this driver, coupled with the extraordinarily excessive speed, could have resulted in three very young lives being lost. Thankfully, our officers are always out on our community roadways, conducting enforcement and in this case, these young people are safe today because of that.”

The driver was charged with stunt driving and had the vehicle was impounded.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Speeding tagStunt driving taglakeshore tagTecumseh tagEssex County OPP tagEssex OPP tag14 year old driver tagCounty Road 22 tagec row expressway tagwallace line tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers