Driver, 14, charged after vehicle clocked going 209 km/h in an 80 zone near Windsor, Ont.

Essex County OPP say a 14-year-old has been charged after a vehicle was clocked going more than twice the speed limit on a county road in Lakeshore, Ont., east of Windsor.

Officers say they clocked a Chevrolet Camaro going 209 km/hour on County Road 22 near Wallace Line, just east of Patillo Road, at 1:40 a.m. Thursday. The speed limit on County Road 22 is 80 km/hour.

Police say the driver was just 14 years old and the two passengers in the vehicle were both 13 years old.

“Speeding is classified as one of the ‘Big Four’ road fatality categories, along with impaired driving, distracted driving and not utilizing a seatbelt,” Staff Sgt. Jamie Smith said in a statement.

“The inexperience of this driver, coupled with the extraordinarily excessive speed, could have resulted in three very young lives being lost. Thankfully, our officers are always out on our community roadways, conducting enforcement and in this case, these young people are safe today because of that.”

The driver was charged with stunt driving and had the vehicle was impounded.