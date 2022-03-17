SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Waterloo Region council votes to end face-covering bylaw

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 9:47 am
Masks will no longer be required across most of Waterloo Region beginning Monday. View image in full screen
Masks will no longer be required across most of Waterloo Region beginning Monday. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Waterloo Region council has followed the province’s lead and will repeal its face-covering bylaw on Monday.

At a special council meeting on Wednesday night, council voted to get rid of the bylaw, which was originally enacted in July 2020 as a tool in the fight against COVID-19.

Read more: Waterloo Region council to meet March 16 to discuss face-covering bylaw

While masks will no longer be required in many public spaces, they will still have to be worn on public transportation.

The list of places that will no longer require a mask is pretty lengthy and includes stores, shopping malls, restaurants and bars, centres, gyms and recreational sports facilities, and places of worship.

The region’s face-covering bylaw did not cover hospitals and other provincial and federal facilities.

Read more: Ontario lifts mask mandate in most settings March 21, all directives to drop by April 27

Area hospitals have said they will also continue to require anyone inside the facilities to have a face covering on.

The Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic District School Board both said they will follow the province’s lead and allow people to pass on wearing masks although the public board did vote to send a letter to the province asking for a two-week extension after March break.

