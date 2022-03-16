Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with jewelry store robbery in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a retail store in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Feb. 24, that officers responded to a robbery at a jewelry store in the Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue area.

Police said a masked man entered the store and pulled out a handgun and ordered the employee to lay on the ground. The man then opened the door allowing two more men to enter the store.

Read more: Video shows armed robbery at jewelry shop in Mississauga

Police said the men took a “substantial amount of jewelry and placed it into bags they brought with them.” Then they fled the scene with the stolen property.

Earlier this month, on March 3, police arrested two suspects. A 19-year-old man from Brampton was charged with 11 offences, while a 25-year-old man from Vaughan is facing five charges.

Story continues below advertisement

In the release on Wednesday, officers said a 34-year old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with six offences including robbery with a firearm and pointing a firearm.

Police said he appeared in court on March 15.

According to police, one man remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.