Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Hamilton’s public school board extends mask mandate to April 1

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 7:00 pm
File: masks View image in full screen
Public school board trustees altered a face coverings motion moving a mandate up a couple of weeks to April 1 creating a buffer period for students and staff returning from the March Break. Getty Images

Hamilton’s public school board intends to extend it’s mask mandate for students and staff amid COVID-19 concerns despite the provincial declaration ending a number of safety measures next Monday.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, following another special meeting Tuesday night, Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) chair Dawn Danko said an updated motion calls for schools to keep masks “through a transition period following March break.”

“By introducing a two-week transition period, as we implement provincial direction, we aim to mitigate challenges related to increased socialization during the March break,” Danko said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read more: COVID-19: Hamilton public school board chair asks city’s top doc for order to keep mask mandate

The chair said the direction is in alignment with advice from the Children’s Health Coalition which strongly encourages continued mask use for two weeks after March Break.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Danko sent a letter to Dr. Elizabeth Richardson requesting support to maintain mask requirements until mid-April using a Health Protection and Promotion Act directive.

The Section 22 order allows a medical officer of health to make an order where they are of the opinion, upon reasonable and probable grounds, that a communicable disease poses an immediate risk of an outbreak.

Trending Stories

However, trustees opted to change the original April 15 stop date to April 1 during a special meeting just hours after the initial request believing the new date would allow for a buffer until a provincial directive or policy puts the motion out of order.

Click to play video: 'Ontario business owners weigh their options as mask mandates prepare to lift' Ontario business owners weigh their options as mask mandates prepare to lift

Hamilton public health has not received any new ask from Danko as of Wednesday afternoon, but told Global News it will review any request upon receipt.

Story continues below advertisement

Education director John Bryant suggested the original motion would be a “challenge” for principals in terms of monitoring students and that it failed to employ a clause for exemptions.

Read more: Canada poised to end pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for travellers: sources

The updated plan calls for masks in schools until April 1 with campaigns to encourage continued mask usage in classrooms for the remainder of the semester.

Ontario’s education minister defended the province’s plan to end mask rules along with other COVID-19 measures on March 21 despite concerns from parents, educators, health experts and political opponents.

Stephen Lecce said last week that Ontario is following a handful of other Canadian jurisdictions, including Saskatchewan and Alberta, that have already lifted mask mandates.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagHamilton tagHamilton news tagmask mandate tagHamilton-Wentworth District School Board tagHWDSB tagOntario mask mandate tagSchool Masks tagMask Mandate In Schools tagsteven lecce taghamilton schools masks tagmaskis in schools tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers