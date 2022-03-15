Menu

Crime

Police investigating after car shot at along Hwy 400 near Barrie

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 15, 2022 3:43 pm
Police are investigating after a car was shot at along Highway 400 near Barrie, Ont. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a car was shot at along Highway 400 near Barrie, Ont. OPP / Provided

Police are investigating after a car was shot at on Highway 400 near Barrie, Ont.

In a press release, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on March 13 at around 11 p.m., officers received a report from a driver that his vehicle had been shot at.

Police said the driver was travelling southbound on Highway 400 between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road when he heard popping sounds as two vehicles sped past him.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man in critical condition after shooting in Toronto: police

According to police, officers examined the vehicle and located what are believed to be bullet holes in the back of the vehicle.

Police said investigators also located a bullet fragment on the victim’s vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the two vehicles that sped past the victim were an SUV and a sedan.

Police are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact police.

