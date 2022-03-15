Menu

Crime

Man, teen girl charged after sheriffs assaulted at Portage la Prairie court: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 15, 2022 4:30 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
A 34-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl are facing charges after police say two provincial sheriffs were assaulted at the Portage la Prairie courthouse. Global News

A man and a teenaged girl are facing charges after two provincial sheriffs were assaulted in the courthouse at Portage la Prairie.

Portage RCMP were called to reports of an assault at the provincial court office on Tupper Street around 11 a.m. March 9.

Police say a 34-year-old man became combative and began assaulting sheriffs after they found methamphetamine during a search as he entered the building.

They say a 13-year-old girl who was with the man also began assaulting the sheriffs.

The sheriffs were eventually able to arrest both suspects. They were taken into custody when RCMP arrived.

Both sheriffs were treated and released from hospital with minor injuries, police say.

The male suspect is charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and two counts of resisting arrest. He has been remanded in custody.

The teen is charged with assaulting a peace officer and three counts of resisting arrest. She has been released on a promise to appear in court May 30.

 

