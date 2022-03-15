Dauphin woman killed in highway crash with semi

A 68-year-old Dauphin woman is dead after her pickup truck crashed with a semi on Highway 276 Monday morning, RCMP said.
The incident took place just after 8 a.m. in the Rural Municipality of Lakeshore, south of Rorketon, Man.
Police said the northbound pickup rear-ended a semi headed in the same direction.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene, while the semi driver, 54, from Newdale, Man., suffered minor injuries in the crash.
According to Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP, poor visibility and road conditions were likely factors in the crash.
