Traffic

Dauphin woman killed in highway crash with semi

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 15, 2022 11:47 am
RCMP Ste. Rose du Lac detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Ste. Rose du Lac detachment. RCMP

A 68-year-old Dauphin woman is dead after her pickup truck crashed with a semi on Highway 276 Monday morning, RCMP said.

The incident took place just after 8 a.m. in the Rural Municipality of Lakeshore, south of Rorketon, Man.

Police said the northbound pickup rear-ended a semi headed in the same direction.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene, while the semi driver, 54, from Newdale, Man., suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Trending Stories

According to Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP, poor visibility and road conditions were likely factors in the crash.

Click to play video: 'Five people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday' Five people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday
Five people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday – Feb 25, 2022

 

