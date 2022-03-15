Dauphin woman killed in highway crash with semi

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 68-year-old Dauphin woman is dead after her pickup truck crashed with a semi on Highway 276 Monday morning, RCMP said.

The incident took place just after 8 a.m. in the Rural Municipality of Lakeshore, south of Rorketon, Man.

Read more: Winnipeg man killed in semi crash near Virden

Police said the northbound pickup rear-ended a semi headed in the same direction.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene, while the semi driver, 54, from Newdale, Man., suffered minor injuries in the crash.

According to Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP, poor visibility and road conditions were likely factors in the crash.

0:25 Five people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday Five people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday – Feb 25, 2022

Advertisement