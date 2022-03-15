Quebec adds 20 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise by 5

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded 20 new deaths related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the province saw another small rise in patient numbers Tuesday.

Hospitalizations linked to the disease stood at 1,082, an increase of five. This comes after 79 people were admitted and 74 were discharged in the last day.

Officials say 66 patients were in intensive care, a rise of five.

The daily tally included 1,023 new cases of the novel coronavirus. This number isn’t representative of the situation since PCR testing sites are limited to high-risk groups, such as teachers.

On that note, 11,166 tests were administered at government-run sites on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says the results of 487 rapid tests were declared by Quebecers in the past day, including 388 positive results.

Meanwhile, the immunization campaign issued another 3,643 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 18.5 million shots have been given to date.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has reported a total of 938,270 cases. The death toll reached 14,202 as of Tuesday.

The number of recoveries from the virus surpassed 911,000 in the latest update.