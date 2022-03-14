Trailer stolen from east-end business in Guelph, police say

Guelph police say a trailer and it’s contents — with a total value of more than $40,000 — was stolen from an east-end business.
Officers were called to the business in the area of York Road and Victoria Road on Saturday around 2:15 p.m. after staff reported the trailer went missing from a parking lot sometime during the previous week.
Police say the items inside the trailer include portable climbing walls and equipment, valued at more than $10,000.
Trending Stories
The trailer is described as a black 20-foot V-nosed model valued at approximately $30,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments