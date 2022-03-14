1 person taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision on Anthony Henday Drive

Send this page to someone via email

A portion of the southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive was closed for several hours Sunday evening due to a three-vehicle collision.

The collision happened just before 5:50 p.m. between Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive.

Police said a Ford pickup truck with two people inside was heading east on the Henday when it crossed the median, through the wire barriers and began driving against the flow of traffic in the westbound lanes.

The truck then collided with a cube van and another vehicle, police said.

EMS treated the man driving the truck on scene and took him to hospital with minor injuries. Police said no other injuries were reported.

The collision led to an hours-long closure of the westbound lanes of the Henday between Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive.

In a news release just after 11 p.m. Sunday, police said the busy roadway had reopened.

The Edmonton Police Service’s major collision investigation section continues to investigate, but police said speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

