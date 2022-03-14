Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 person taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision on Anthony Henday Drive

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 8:58 am
The westbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive were closed for several hours Sunday, March 23, 2022 due to a three-vehicle collision. View image in full screen
The westbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive were closed for several hours Sunday, March 13, 2022 due to a three-vehicle collision. Global News

A portion of the southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive was closed for several hours Sunday evening due to a three-vehicle collision.

The collision happened just before 5:50 p.m. between Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive.

Police said a Ford pickup truck with two people inside was heading east on the Henday when it crossed the median, through the wire barriers and began driving against the flow of traffic in the westbound lanes.

The truck then collided with a cube van and another vehicle, police said.

Read more: High fuel prices in Alberta forcing reduction in inter-city bus service, increase in ticket prices

EMS treated the man driving the truck on scene and took him to hospital with minor injuries. Police said no other injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The collision led to an hours-long closure of the westbound lanes of the Henday between Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive.

Trending Stories

In a news release just after 11 p.m. Sunday, police said the busy roadway had reopened.

The Edmonton Police Service’s major collision investigation section continues to investigate, but police said speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

14
The westbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive were closed for several hours Sunday, March 23, 2022 due to a three-vehicle collision. View image in gallery mode
The westbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive were closed for several hours Sunday, March 13, 2022 due to a three-vehicle collision. Global News
24
The westbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive were closed for several hours Sunday, March 23, 2022 due to a three-vehicle collision. View image in gallery mode
The westbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive were closed for several hours Sunday, March 13, 2022 due to a three-vehicle collision. Global News
34
The westbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive were closed for several hours Sunday, March 23, 2022 due to a three-vehicle collision. View image in gallery mode
The westbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive were closed for several hours Sunday, March 13, 2022 due to a three-vehicle collision. Global News
44
The westbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive were closed for several hours Sunday, March 23, 2022 due to a three-vehicle collision. View image in gallery mode
The westbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive were closed for several hours Sunday, March 13, 2022 due to a three-vehicle collision. Global News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Traffic tagEdmonton roads tagAnthony Henday Drive tagEdmonton collision tagTerwillegar Drive tagRabbit Hill Road tagSouthwest Henday tagAnthony Henday Drive collision tagHenday collision tagAnthony Henday Drive Edmonton tagSouthwest Henday closure tagSouthwest Henday collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers