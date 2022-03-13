Menu

World

Hundreds gather for Ukraine rally in Winnipeg, offering support for adults and kids

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted March 13, 2022 10:26 pm
People gathered wearing colours of Ukraine's flag at the Manitoba Legislative Building to show support for Ukraine. View image in full screen
Dozens of people were at the Legislative Building Monday to show support for Ukraine . Arsalan Saeed/Global News

For the third time since the war started, Manitobans came together for Ukraine by rallying at the Manitoba Legislative grounds.

The province’s Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) has been in charge of the rallies so far, and according to organizer Alexa Sawatzky, people from all walks of life continue to show up.

“People that aren’t Ukrainian have been coming out in droves and donating supplies, money, and their time and effort,” said Sawatzky.

The UCC set up tents where people can sign letters to politicians, and stations where children can do crafts and speak to psychologists.

Trending Stories

Ivanna Lukie, a school psychologist says it’s important to include children in the conversations about Ukraine and validate any feelings they may have.

“Kids ask a lot of questions and answers to those questions are really heavy,” said Lukie.

Today’s rally focused on inspirational Ukrainian artists and calling on NATO to create a no-fly zone in Ukraine.

Sawatzky says advocacy fatigue amongst the community is evident, but they have no plans to stop rallying any time soon.

“I think it’s important to stay vigilant and keep Ukraine relevant.”

