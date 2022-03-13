Menu

Politics

Alberta doubling funding to protect places of worship from hate crimes

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 13, 2022 3:08 pm
An image of a vandalized church in Calgary. View image in full screen
Nearly a dozen Calgary churches were vandalized on the night of June 30, 2021. Global News

The province is releasing more details about funding announced in Budget 2022 to protect vulnerable Albertans and places of worship.

Funding for the Alberta Security Infrastructure Program has increased from $2 million to $5 million annually.

Read more: Calgary police seek man with information on church arson

The funds mean churches, not-for-profit agencies, registered charities and other organizations can apply for grants for security and technology improvements.

“While it saddens me that many religious and ethnic organizations and Indigenous groups need this protection, I am proud of this government’s commitment to helping keep them safe,” said Premier Jason Kenney Sunday.

“Our province continues to stand against hate and violence, and alongside those targeted by these terrible crimes.”

Read more: Russian church in Calgary targeted by vandals amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Last summer, the Calgary Vietnamese Alliance Church in Forest Lawn was the target of arson — significantly damaging the building.

Pastor Thai Nguyen said they know the pain of being targeted by hate crimes.

“We are still trying to repair all of the damage caused by arson last summer,” said Nguyen.

“The protections these grants make available can make a real difference in churches and local groups like ours, who come together for worship and to serve our communities.”

New calls for grant applications will take place this spring and fall.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate church fire as leaders pray for reconciliation' Calgary police investigate church fire as leaders pray for reconciliation
