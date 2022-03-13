Menu

Weather

Wind storm knocks out power to thousands in Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2022 8:59 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotians excited as March Break travel rebounds' Nova Scotians excited as March Break travel rebounds
As Atlantic schools head to March Break—always a popular week for families to get away— travel disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic is finally making a rebound. Alicia Draus reports.

Thousands of people across Nova Scotia are without power this morning as a nasty wind and rain storm sweeps across the Maritimes into Newfoundland and Labrador.

At 7:00 a.m. local time Nova Scotia Power was reporting 163 outages affecting more than 7,700 customers from Lunenburg in the southeast of the province to hardest hit Cape Breton in the north.

Read more: Heavy rain, strong winds to hit the East Coast

About 500 hydro customers were without power in Newfoundland and Labrador, mostly in the Avalon Peninsula, while New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were spared any major outages as the storm system crossed the region overnight.

Wind warnings issued by Environment Canada remain in effect for Cape Breton, the western half of P.E.I., and most of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The federal agency is forecasting maximum gusts of up 90 kilometres an hour in Cape Breton and P.E.I., and even more powerful winds of 100 to 120 kilometres an hour for Newfoundland and along the coast of Labrador.

The high winds are expected to persist into the early evening, bringing with them below freezing temperatures that could result in a mix of rain and snow in some areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 13, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
