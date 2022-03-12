Menu

Health

Illicit drug deaths January third-highest ever recorded in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2022 2:13 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. drug deaths continue to reach record numbers' B.C. drug deaths continue to reach record numbers
As B.C. approaches the six year anniversary of toxic drug deaths being declared a public health emergency, the crisis is showing no signs of slowing down. The province reporting more than 200 British Columbians died in January as a result of the toxic illicit drug supply.

The British Columbia Coroners Service says at least 207 people died because of toxic illicit drugs in January.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe says in a statement the figure is the third-highest toll recorded in a calendar month since a public health emergency was declared in 2016.

Read more: Safer drug supply needed to prevent illicit drug deaths, says new B.C. coroner’s report

The statement says the death rate remains high throughout B.C., but highlights what it says are notable increases in fatalities in small and medium-sized communities.

Eleven of the deaths in January happened in Kamloops, which the service says made it the third-most affected city in B.C. behind only Vancouver and Surrey.

The coroner’s service says illicit drugs caused 19 deaths in Northern Health, equal to a death rate of 74.5 per 100,000 residents, by far the highest rate of any health authority.

The coroner also says nearly one-quarter of the drug samples tested between November and January showed extreme levels of fentanyl, almost double the number of highly toxic samples found in the previous 18 months.

Lapointe says the rising toxicity of the illicit drug supply and the vulnerability of users is well known, but there is a way forward.

Read more: ‘Mostly ineffective’: B.C.’s safe supply program not meeting the need, say advocates

“Ensuring access to safer supply, establishing a substance use system of care, and turning the focus away from punishing and stigmatizing are critical steps to resolving this public health emergency,” Lapointe says in the statement.

A report released this week examined 6,007 overdose deaths in B.C. and called on the province to urgently develop a policy to distribute a safer supply of drugs and offer better health supports through a plan that would see action taken over 30, 60 and 90 days

In response, Premier John Horgan said his government has been doing its best to tackle the overdose crisis, but he believed it was too early to commit to the recommendations.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
