Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Selkirk’s iconic water tower lights up in support of Ukrainians

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 11:42 am
Selkirk Water Tower View image in full screen
Selkirk's water tower showing support for Ukraine. City of Selkirk

The City of Selkirk is set to light up a local landmark in support of Ukraine.

The community’s iconic water tower is currently under renovations, with a new-look logo painted at the top last year, and a mural planned for its base. It also includes a new lighting system, which can project any colour or any combination of colours.

Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson said Friday that the new addition’s inaugural lighting is being used to project blue and yellow, the colours of Ukraine’s flag, in support of the Ukrainian people fleeing war.

Johannson said the plan has always been to use the lights to recognize important events — much like the Winnipeg sign at The Forks — and the tragic events in Ukraine were a natural choice.

“It’s a small gesture to show the people of Selkirk stand with the people of Ukraine,” Johannson said.

Read more: Winning design chosen to spruce up Selkirk water tower

The city is currently undergoing a request for qualifications process for the tower’s mural, which is envisioned as a reflection of Selkirk’s character and history.

“The Selkirk water tower is an iconic, and much-loved part of our cityscape. It is a piece of critical infrastructure, but it’s also part of our cultural infrastructure,” said Duane Nicol, the city’s chief administrative officer. “It provides a vital service, and it adds to the character of our community.”

“Culture and social infrastructure are every bit as important as cement and pipes. People make a community — roads and water systems only serve it.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ukraine tagSelkirk tagMural tagWater tower tagUkraine Support tagLarry Johannson tagSelkirk water tower tagDuane Nicol tag

