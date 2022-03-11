Selkirk’s iconic water tower lights up in support of Ukrainians

The City of Selkirk is set to light up a local landmark in support of Ukraine.
The community’s iconic water tower is currently under renovations, with a new-look logo painted at the top last year, and a mural planned for its base. It also includes a new lighting system, which can project any colour or any combination of colours.
Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson said Friday that the new addition’s inaugural lighting is being used to project blue and yellow, the colours of Ukraine’s flag, in support of the Ukrainian people fleeing war.
Johannson said the plan has always been to use the lights to recognize important events — much like the Winnipeg sign at The Forks — and the tragic events in Ukraine were a natural choice.
“It’s a small gesture to show the people of Selkirk stand with the people of Ukraine,” Johannson said.
The city is currently undergoing a request for qualifications process for the tower’s mural, which is envisioned as a reflection of Selkirk’s character and history.
“The Selkirk water tower is an iconic, and much-loved part of our cityscape. It is a piece of critical infrastructure, but it’s also part of our cultural infrastructure,” said Duane Nicol, the city’s chief administrative officer. “It provides a vital service, and it adds to the character of our community.”
“Culture and social infrastructure are every bit as important as cement and pipes. People make a community — roads and water systems only serve it.”
