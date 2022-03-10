Menu

Cannabis

Supreme Court agrees to examine constitutionality of Quebec cannabis law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 12:37 pm
Cannabis plants grow inside of Thrive Cannabis' production facility in Simcoe, Ont. Tuesday, April 13, 2021. View image in full screen
Cannabis plants grow inside of Thrive Cannabis' production facility in Simcoe, Ont. Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Tara Walton/The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada will weigh the constitutionality of a Quebec law that forbids the growing of cannabis for personal use.

Four years ago the federal government legalized recreational cannabis, allowing people to grow up to four cannabis plants per residence for their own use.

However, Quebec’s Cannabis Regulation Act prohibited possession of cannabis plants and cultivation for personal purposes in the province.

READ MORE:

Read more: Judge strikes down Quebec law forbidding home cultivation of cannabis

Janick Murray-Hall successfully challenged the Quebec law, which was declared unconstitutional in 2019 by the province’s Superior Court on the basis it strayed into federal jurisdiction.

However, the decision was overturned last year by the Quebec Court of Appeal, prompting Murray-Hall to head to the Supreme Court.

As usual, the high court gave no reasons for agreeing to hear the appeal, and no hearing date has yet been set.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
