Former B.C. child star pleads guilty to murdering his mother

A former B.C. child star has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of his mother.

Barbara Waite, the mother of 23-year-old former actor Ryan Grantham, was found dead in her Squamish home on April 1, 2020.

Police had attended the home on Government Road to perform a welfare check.

Homicide investigators arrested Grantham “a short time later,” police said at the time.

Grantham is due back in court in June to be sentenced. Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Grantham most recently appeared in the B.C.-shot CW television show Riverdale, and has a long list of credits including The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnasus, Supernatural and iZombie.

