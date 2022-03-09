Man arrested for death of 15-year-old bystander killed in Vancouver gang shooting in 2018

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Police Department announced Wednesday that a man has now been arrested and charged in a double murder that took place in 2018.

This shooting took the life of 15-year-old Alfred Wong, who was struck by a stray bullet while sitting in the back of his parents’ car as they were driving in Vancouver.

He was critically injured and died days later in hospital.

Kane Carter has now been charged with one count of second-degree murder in Wong’s death and the death of 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside.

VPD investigators have long believed that Whiteside, who police say was involved in gang life, had come to the area that night to shoot a rival who was having dinner at a restaurant near Broadway and Ontario Street, in Mount Pleasant, Vancouver police Chief Adam Palmer said Wednesday. Gunfire was exchanged on the street as the Wong family passed by the restaurant in their car.

Carter was arrested in Durham, Ontario on Tuesday, police confirmed.

Wong was a young athlete and a promising student on the night of Jan. 13, 2018, when he was struck and killed, Palmer added.

Carter, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of aggravated assault for the shooting of a third person, who was not seriously injured. He is also charged with discharging a firearm with the intent to injure Whiteside.

“I’d like to acknowledge the Wong family and thank them for their patience throughout this investigation. This has been an incredibly difficult time in their lives,” Palmer added. “I hope this arrest will bring them some sense of peace.”

