School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to blowing snow and icy road conditions Wednesday.

Buses:

Prairie Rose School Division – All buses cancelled, schools open

Rolling River School Division – no buses

Beautiful Plains – no buses

School Cancellations:

Lakeshore School Division

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.