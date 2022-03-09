School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to blowing snow and icy road conditions Wednesday.
Buses:
- Prairie Rose School Division – All buses cancelled, schools open
- Rolling River School Division – no buses
- Beautiful Plains – no buses
School Cancellations:
- Lakeshore School Division
Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.
