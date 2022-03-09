Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 7:34 am
A sidewalk snowplow blows snow onto the yard. Placed overtop of the image is the text "cancellations around Manitoba." View image in full screen
It’s a day of school closures in Manitoba due to blowing snow and icy road conditions.

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to blowing snow and icy road conditions Wednesday.

Buses:

  • Prairie Rose School Division – All buses cancelled, schools open
  • Rolling River School Division – no buses
  • Beautiful Plains – no buses
Trending Stories

 

School Cancellations:

  • Lakeshore School Division

 

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagClosures tagCancellations tagBad Weather tagSchools Closed tagbuses cancelled tagWinterpeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers