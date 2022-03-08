Menu

Money

Alberta rural municipalities say unpaid oilpatch taxes rising despite high energy prices

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2022 4:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta government offering tool to municipalities to help collect taxes from energy firms' Alberta government offering tool to municipalities to help collect taxes from energy firms
Rural municipalities in Alberta are getting a new tool from the provincial government so they can try and force oil and gas companies to pay overdue tax bills. Sarah Komadina has the details – Oct 28, 2021

Rural areas in Alberta say the amount of unpaid taxes from energy companies is growing despite high oil prices.

Rural Municipalities of Alberta said its members were owed more than $250 million at the end of last year — up three per cent over the previous year.

Meanwhile, the price of oil averaged nearly $70 US over 2021 and has spiked in the last weeks to more than $120.

Read more: Budget officer finds $1B oil and gas orphan well liability by 2025; critics claim underestimate

Paul McLauchlin, who’s the president of Rural Municipalities of Alberta, said it’s time for the province’s energy regulator to get tough with property tax deadbeats.

He said the provincial government has told his group that Alberta Energy has no power to fix the problem.

Story continues below advertisement

McLauchlin said the amount of unpaid taxes has more than doubled since 2018.

Read more: Study finds abandoned oil and gas wells place unfair burden on landowners, taxpayers

He said while the province has introduced new tools to help with tax collection, they are complicated to use and not stringent enough.

