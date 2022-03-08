Menu

Canada

Scottish festival and Highland Games return to Penticton

By Athena Bonneau Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 4:15 pm
The Penticton Scottish Festival announces its fourth annual return to King's Park after the pandemic, with two concurrent performances on Saturday, July 2. View image in full screen
The Penticton Scottish Festival announces its fourth annual return to King's Park after the pandemic, with two concurrent performances on Saturday, July 2. Courtesy: Highland Games

A piece of Scottish history will be returning to Penticton this summer.

The Penticton Scottish Festival announced its fourth annual return to King’s Park after the pandemic, with two concurrent performances on Saturday, July 2.

“We are thrilled to bring a taste of the highlands back to Penticton this summer,” Elizabeth Smith, president festival society, said in a news release.

The event will include music and cultural performance from the Castilla School of Irish Dance, the Naramata Scottish Country Dancers, and many other groups.

Meanwhile, on the same field, the Penticton Highland Games will feature competing bagpipe bands, Highland Dancers, and traditional Scottish heavy events such as the legendary caber toss.

“The whiskey tasting workshop is back, and speaking of Scotch, Shot of Scotch, a professional highland dance troupe, will captivate visitors and locals alike,” Smith said.

As they become available, details and ticket information can be found on the society’s website, www.PentictonScottishFestival.ca

