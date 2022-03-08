Next MLHU medical officer of health may be announced this week: Board chair

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in London, Ont., and Middlesex County may soon learn who will take over as the region’s medical officer of health, after officials confirmed on Monday that Dr. Chris Mackie had resigned from the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Mackie had served in the role since 2013 before the MLHU confirmed in mid-November that he was placed on a leave of absence. The reason for that leave still hasn’t been revealed.

When the MLHU’s board of health, the group tasked with oversight of the public health unit, announced Mackie’s resignation, a statement from the board noted that Mackie is leaving to “pursue other opportunities.”

In a statement sent to Global News on Monday, Mackie also noted that “by the time I went on leave, nearly two years into the pandemic, I needed a break.”

“The past four months have given me time to recover, and to consider my future … it was clear that the time was right for a new chapter in my career.”

Mackie says that new chapter is not yet ready to be announced, but it will be soon.

Back at the health unit, associate medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers has been placed at the helm and serving as acting medical officer of health as the MLHU seeks a permanent replacement for Mackie.

In an interview with Global News, board of health chair Matt Reid praised Summers’ performance so far, saying “he’s done a fantastic job during Omicron and a third dose booster campaign.”

On Monday night, the board of health held a special confidential meeting, its second since last week.

While details of the meeting haven’t been made public, Reid told Global News said it related to discussing next steps for leadership at the MLHU.

Reid says those next steps will be revealed: “hopefully this week.”

“We will let the media know when we are in a position to make any announcements and we’ll make sure that we alert the public and let them know what the future leadership is looking like for the Middlesex-London Health Unit,” Reid added.

When asked if Summers is a leading candidate for the permanent position, Reid wouldn’t say.

“I don’t like to count my chickens before they hatch. The board of health is looking at different options and we’ll definitely let you know when that decision is made,” Reid added.

Some of the qualities at the forefront, as the board of health surveys its options, is a deep understanding of the MLHU and a vision for its future.

“You have to understand, two years of the pandemic for our front line staff have really taken a toll on them. Someone who will come in and really support the staff all the way throughout the organization, I think that is really the biggest priority,” Reid said.

A permanent medical officer of health is the only absence in the MLHU’s current leadership structure.

In January, Emily Williams was made the health unit’s permanent CEO, after spending nearly a year as interim CEO. That position was also once held by Mackie before his role was split in 2020.

