Kingston, Ont. man charged with attempted murder

A 47-year-old Kingston man is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, following a manhunt in the city’s north end over the weekend.

Police say the man was found hiding in a building at the corner of Weller Avenue and Daly Street on Saturday night.

Police say a woman was the victim of a vicious assault in a home nearby.

James Michael Earley has also been charged with breaking and entering, possession of a dangerous weapon, and failing to comply with a judicial release order.

