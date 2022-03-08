Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. man charged with attempted murder

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 8:48 am
Kingston police have charged a 47-year-old man with attempted murder. View image in full screen
Kingston police have charged a 47-year-old man with attempted murder. Global Kingston

A 47-year-old Kingston man is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, following a manhunt in the city’s north end over the weekend.

Police say the man was found hiding in a building at the corner of Weller Avenue and Daly Street on Saturday night.

Read more: Kingston police will increase staff on St. Patrick’s Day and tickets won’t have court summons

Police say a woman was the victim of a vicious assault in a home nearby.

James Michael Earley has also been charged with breaking and entering, possession of a dangerous weapon, and failing to comply with a judicial release order.

