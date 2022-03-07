Manitoba organization collecting supplies for Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

A Ukrainian-Canadian organization in Winnipeg is collecting supplies for Ukraine.

Anna Karpenko of the Ukrainian National Federation told 680 CJOB her team collected roughly two metric tonnes of supplies last week to help Ukraine, and while they’re not taking monetary donations, they’re doing another push Monday to fill a long list of needs.

“We’re focusing on two major areas. The first one is medical, necessary medical supplies for first aid. Things like rolled gauze, chest seals, burn dressings of various size, emergency bandages, emergency blankets, painkillers, decompression needles, drip systems.”

They’re also collecting donations of tactical and protective gear.

“Things like tactical gloves and goggles. Thermal underwear, preferably size large and up, knee/elbow pads, warm socks,” she said.

The items are headed from Winnipeg to Toronto, and then being delivered by a freight company to Warsaw, Poland, then into Ukraine by truck.

Karpenko has several family members stuck in Ukraine, including her ex-husband, and is eager to collect the supplies, which should arrive to Ukrainians in about a week.

“My son texts his dad every day, and if he doesn’t reply within two hours, my son panics and he runs to me,” Karpenko said.

“(I say) he’s busy, it’s OK, he’s probably digging trenches or doing something with the territorial defence units. So every day I have to calm my son down, because it is heartbreaking.”

“Everybody is working there in Ukraine. It’s impressive. Everybody got together and is just working toward one common goal, which is to stop Russia. And they will.”

From 4-8 p.m., humanitarian supplies can be dropped off at the Ukrainian National Federation, 935 Main Street.

Karpenko says they’re not accepting monetary donations and the drop off is only Monday because they’re spending all day Tuesday packing the donated supplies.

