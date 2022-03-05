Atlantic Immigration Pilot program welcoming applicants again

Send this page to someone via email

The next round of an immigration program designed to bring newcomers to Atlantic Canada started welcoming applications Saturday.

The Atlantic Immigration Pilot program has already brought in about 12,700 newcomers across the region.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced Thursday that candidates with a valid endorsement from an Atlantic Canadian business will now be able to submit applications for permanent residency.

Over 90 per cent of applicants who’ve come to the region under the program since 2017 are reported to still be living in the region after a year.

(The Canadian Press)