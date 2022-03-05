Menu

Canada

Atlantic Immigration Pilot program welcoming applicants again

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2022 12:51 pm
Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sean Fraser speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Sean Fraser says it's premature for the Liberal government to say how a promised new clean fuel standard will affect gasoline prices, as consultations on how the policy will be implemented are still underway. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sean Fraser speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Sean Fraser says it's premature for the Liberal government to say how a promised new clean fuel standard will affect gasoline prices, as consultations on how the policy will be implemented are still underway. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The next round of an immigration program designed to bring newcomers to Atlantic Canada started welcoming applications Saturday.

The Atlantic Immigration Pilot program has already brought in about 12,700 newcomers across the region.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced Thursday that candidates with a valid endorsement from an Atlantic Canadian business will now be able to submit applications for permanent residency.

Read more: Federal program aimed at bringing skilled workers to Atlantic Canada made permanent

Over 90 per cent of applicants who’ve come to the region under the program since 2017 are reported to still be living in the region after a year.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Atlantic Canada tagSean Fraser tagNova Scotia Immigration tagAtlantic Immigration Pilot program tagNew Brunswick Immigration tagAtlantic Canada immigration tagAtlantic canada census tagNB population tagNS census tag

