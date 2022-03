Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been identified as the camper who found dead near Sharbot Lake in late February.

Buffy Lynne Coughlin, 48, of Central Frontenac Township, was found dead near Second Lake Road in Central Frontenac Township.

The camper’s next of kin have been notified and foul play is not suspected.

1:02 Snowmobiler dies following crash in Alnwick/Haldimand Township: Northumberland OPP Snowmobiler dies following crash in Alnwick/Haldimand Township: Northumberland OPP