St. Thomas, Ont. family escapes house fire, damage pegged at $400k

A St. Thomas, Ont., family was able to safely evacuate their Chestnut Street home Thursday night after a fire broke out in the carport attached to their home.
The homeowners called 911 just before 11 p.m. Thursday, firefighters told Global News.
The fire spread from the carport to the home quickly but the family was able to escape without injury, officials said.
In addition to firefighters on duty, off-duty firefighters were also called in to help battle the blaze.
Damage is estimated at $400,000 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
