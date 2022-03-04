St. Thomas, Ont. family escapes house fire, damage pegged at $400k

Send this page to someone via email

A St. Thomas, Ont., family was able to safely evacuate their Chestnut Street home Thursday night after a fire broke out in the carport attached to their home.

The homeowners called 911 just before 11 p.m. Thursday, firefighters told Global News.

The fire spread from the carport to the home quickly but the family was able to escape without injury, officials said.

In addition to firefighters on duty, off-duty firefighters were also called in to help battle the blaze.

Damage is estimated at $400,000 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters on scene tonight at a house fire on Chestnut St. Family was able to escape the home safely. Fire investigation is ongoing. @myFM_News941 pic.twitter.com/FRtrFKSbOq — St. Thomas Fire (@StThomasFire) March 4, 2022

