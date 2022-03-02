2 Central Okanagan parks expand following land acquisition: RDCO

Send this page to someone via email

Outdoor enthusiasts in the Okanagan now have more land to explore following the expansion of two regional parks.

On Tuesday, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) announced that through land acquisitions totalling $3.1 million, Goats Peak Regional Park and Glen Canyon Regional Park have been enlarged.

“These new pieces of land for Goats Peak and Glen Canyon regional parks are great news, especially as more people choose to call our city and the greater Westside home,” said West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milson.

“They provide natural ecosystems and landscapes, plus the spectacular views, for all residents and visitors to the greater Westside to enjoy.”

Goats Peak Regional Park, located between Westbank and Peachland, expanded by 10.6 hectares after land was bought at the end of Whitworth Road. The purchase price was $2.2 million.

The purchase will now offer access to Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park and Whitworth Road.

According to the regional district, the purchase will protect crucial ecosystems, habitats, endangered species, and essential Indigenous values while allowing planned trail connections.

Glen Canyon Regional Park, located south of Westbank, expanded by 4.05 hectares. The new land, which crosses Powers Creek, was purchased for $910,000.

The regional district said the federal government provided financial support, with the Habitat Stewardship Program contributing $200,000.

The RDCO says the purchase will eventually improve trail linkages while protecting critical riparian lands.

“Westbank First Nation and the Regional District have worked closely to safeguard these traditional lands which since time immemorial have held great significance for our people,” said Chief Christopher Derickson.

“We are all responsible for ensuring the land remains intact and healthy to support the generations to come.”

