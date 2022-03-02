Menu

Canada

Quebec diner drops word ‘poutine’ over dish sharing name with Russian president

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2022 3:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebecers reach out to loved ones in Ukraine' Quebecers reach out to loved ones in Ukraine
WATCH: Quebecers with close ties to people living in Ukraine are very concerned as the Russian assault on Ukraine continues. Global News spoke with Quebecers and their loved ones in Ukraine to get a personal account of what they’re living through.

A Quebec restaurant has dropped the word “poutine” from some of its branding because the famous dish shares a name with Russia’s president.

Drummondville, Que., diner Le Roy Jucep announced last week on Facebook it was temporarily removing the word “poutine” from some of its online branding to express its “deep dismay” over Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Read more: Montrealers, worried for Ukrainian loved ones, desperate to help

In French, Vladimir Putin’s last name is written and pronounced “Poutine,” exactly like Quebec’s signature dish.

The restaurant has since deleted the post, but its Facebook page still describes it as the inventor of the “Fries cheese gravy” rather than poutine.

Read more: Family-run Ukrainian deli in Montreal offers strength as Russian invasion continues

Poutine was invented in Quebec in the 1950s or 1960s, and the founder of Le Roy Jucep is among those who claim to have invented the fast-food staple.

The diner also shared a video on its Facebook page of a Ukrainian woman who appeared on Radio-Canada and thanked the restaurant for the gesture.

Read more: Canada working to swiftly welcome Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion: Trudeau

“If we were able to make someone smile over there, it’s already a win!” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

“We are with you with all our hearts.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
